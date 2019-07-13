Pakistan extended airspace ban for Indian flights

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has extended the airspace ban for Indian flights on their airspace. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has informed that the airspace ban is extended upto July 26. This is the fifth time that the Pakistan authority extending its airspace ban.

” Pakistani airspace will be closed untill July 26 along its eastern borderr with India. The Panjgoor airspace will remain open for overflying transit flights from the western side as Air India had already been using that airspace”, the Pakistan Civil Authority expalined in a statement.

The Pakistan government will review the existing situation on July 26 and then will decide whether to continue the ban or not.

Pakistan has imposed the airspace ban for Indian flights on February 26 after the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force.