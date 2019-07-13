Sajan’s wife accuses CPI(M) of defamation

The expatriate business man who committed suicide -Sajan Parayil’s wife comes up with serious allegation against CPI (M). Beena says that the party is trying to defame the reputation of the family. If the situation continues the family may be forced to resort to the path of Sajan, Beena said to the press.

There is a false propaganda that the children gave testimony against me, she added. The false allegations weaken the family. Defamation case will be filed against the party paper. Those who continue to hurt us must think about the future of my children. Beena made a heart touching plea in front of the media.