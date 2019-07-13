KeralaLatest News

Sajan’s wife accuses CPI(M) of defamation

Jul 13, 2019, 09:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

The expatriate business man who committed suicide -Sajan Parayil’s wife comes up with serious allegation against CPI (M). Beena says that the party is trying to defame the reputation of the family. If the situation continues the family may be forced to resort to the path of Sajan, Beena said to the press.

There is a false propaganda that the children gave testimony against me, she added. The false allegations weaken the family. Defamation case will be filed against the party paper. Those who continue to hurt us must think about the future of my children. Beena made a heart touching plea in front of the media.

Tags

Related Articles

Sai pallavi to make debut in Kollywood

Sai Pallavi to make debut in Kollywood: ‘Karu’ first look poster released

Jun 10, 2017, 03:52 pm IST
HIGH-ALERT-IN-TELANGANA

Nipah Virus: After Kerala, Telangana Health Ministry issued high alert warning

May 23, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Video: Indian man paints Sheikh Mohammed’s photo with mouth

Jul 4, 2017, 08:26 pm IST

Video of Police beating a women gets viral , police claims footage as two years old; Details Inside

May 9, 2019, 03:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close