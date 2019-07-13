Latest NewsGulf

Saudi Arabia make registration mandatory for foreign accountants

Jul 13, 2019, 04:02 pm IST
Saudi Arabia has announced that registration will be mandatory for foreign accountants. The professional registration will be mandatory for all foreign accountants and auditors.

The Saudi government aims to register detailed information regarding the foreign accountants in the country as the government is aimed at nationalization in the field. The Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants is hoping to implement the project by cooperating with labor and social welfare ministry.

By this move, those who work in the field using fake and manipulated certificates can be found out. Also, those who seek job using fake certificates in the country will also be found.

