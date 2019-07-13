Latest NewsIndia

TikTok video of JCB machines doing the ‘Naagin’ dance goes viral : Watch Video

Jul 13, 2019, 02:32 pm IST
In a Tik Tok video, the JCB excavators are moving to the beats of the popular Naagin song ‘Mein Teri Dushman’ and a man pretends to play a snake charmer’s flute. At the end of the video, the man can be seen running away and laughing hilariously.

The video has been shared by the Twitter user and wrote, “thank you for not banning TikTok.#TikTok #ThursdayThoughts. (sic)” The video has gone insanely viral and has fetched over 40,000 views.

Watch the video here:

