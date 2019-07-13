University College violence: SFI unit committee dismissed

The SFI Thiruvananthapuram district committee has dismissed its unit committee in the University College. The SFI committee was dismissed as after the violence that took place in the college. The SFI also announced that all the accused has been dismissed from the organization.

Yesterday SFI national committee president V.P.Sanu has declared that the SFI unit committee will be dismissed. But the district committee has declined it and it was rumored that only a reorganization will be done.

Akhil, the student who has stabbed by SFI leaders has revealed the doctors that SFI leader Shiva Ranjith has stabbed him. The police have registered a case against 7 SFI leaders.