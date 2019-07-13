KeralaLatest News

University College Violence: ‘Stabbed by Siva Rejith’, Akhil reveals to doctors

Jul 13, 2019, 04:31 pm IST
Akhil, the student who was stabbed by SFI leaders in University college in Thiruvananthapuram has revealed that he was stabbed by SFI unit committee president Siva Renjith. He revealed this to doctors. SFI leaders including Nazeem also attacked. There were around 20 people in the group. They aimed at killing him, he said to doctors.

The statement has been given to the police by the hospital. The investigation team is preparing to take the statement of Akhil. Earlier the FIR report of police also made it clear that the violence was premeditated. It also emphasized that the accused were planned to kill Akhil. The police also came against the college administration. The police have informed that there is no anti-ragging committee in the college. The police have given the report to  UGC.

The college principal has informed that the accused students will be suspended from the college.

