‘We are not manufacturer of that pen’: ‘Hero Pen’ on University college violence

The pen manufacturing company based in the USA ‘Hero Pen’ has come forward making it clear that they are not the manufacturer of the pen and has no relation with it.

The company on its social media page come with such a note as the social media page of the company has filled with trolls and abusive comments on protesting against the violence in University college. It all started after a fake Facebook page which claimed that Akhil, the injured student has stabbed himself using a ‘Hero pen’. The company has removed all the posts on its social media page and come with a clarifying note.