An MLA ready to withdraw resignation: This is what Yeddyurappa did

The dramatic incidents in Karnataka politics continues. M T B Nagaraj who shared his willingness to withdraw resignation after discussion with Congress leaders flew to Mumbai. He was accompanied by Santhosh, Yeddyurappa’s Personal Assistant. He boarded a special fight from H A L airport.

Earlier Nagaraj met the Congress leaders D Sivakumar, Kumaraswami, Siddharamaih etc. After the discussions he said that he would withdraw his resignation and Sudhakar Rao another rebel MLA will join him. However within hours he left the city. He will join the other rebel MLAs staying in Mumbai. As H D Kumaraswmay was ready to bring a confidence motion, more political moves are expected.

D K Sivakumar said that he believe in the representatives who won from the Congress ticket. They are warriors who had fighting for long time. If anyone votes in opposition to the party in the assembly, they will be expelled. The party is ready to accept the suggestions of rebel MLAs, he added. Sivakumar didn’t respond to Nagaraj’s flee to the oppositional camp.