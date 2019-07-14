Latest NewsBusiness

Infosys to recruit 18,000 from campuses

Jul 14, 2019, 07:58 pm IST
The Indian IT tycoon Infosys is going to recruit around 18,000 from the campuses. The recruitment will be done in this fiscal year.

At present around 2.29 lakhs employees work in Infosys. The IT giant will recruit 18,000 from the Indian campuses by this year-end. The company has given a job to 8,000 people in the April -June period of this financial year. In this 2500 were fresh graduates.

The attrition of this quarter has reached 23.4%. This is higher than when compared to the attrition of the last quarter  20.4%.

