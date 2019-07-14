Kartarpur Corridor: Happy news for the pilgrims

The second round of discussions done by India and Pakistan over Kartarpur corridor is successful. Pakistan accepted many demands put forward by India. The Kartarpur corridor will be functioning by November. Passport and O C I card are the only requirements to reach Pakistan. India’s demand for letting 5000 pilgrims everyday was also accepted by Pakistan.

Another demand for granting access for 10000pilgrims on special occasions will be considered later. The corridor 4 km’s long will connect Gurunanak Dere in Punjab with the Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. The Indian delegation to the meeting was led by S C L Das, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Deepak Methal, joint secretary, Ministry of External Affairs. Pakistan delegation was headed by Muhammed Faisal, spokesman of External Affairs. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara is situated in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The place was the abode of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, for nearly 18 years.