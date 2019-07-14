The city that never sleeps took over by darkness

In an electricity failure New York City fell into darkness. The city that never sleeps thus got stuck in darkness for a few hours. The subways and paths were fully dark. The electronic screens in Time Square were also stopped. The underground train services were cancelled. Shops and markets were shut down. The pubs and clubs were closed. Many tourists were trapped in various parts of the city. The electricity was restored after five hours.

The primary conclusion conclusion is that the fire that broke out in the transformer was the reason for the power failure. Many people were trapped in elevators. It is a coincidence that the power failure occurred in the anniversary of 1977 extensive electric failure in the same manner. There was fire break out and widespread robberies in 1977. The Con Edison Company the electricity distributor said that the failure was rectified immediately. There were no harms or injuries reported so far. Investigations are being done.