‘This is not our SFI’, Says Malayalam poet Rafeeq Ahamed

Award winning Malayalam lyricist and poet Rafeeq Ahamed has criticized SFI for the recent violent clash that took place under its leaders in University college. He on his Facebook page shared a post on which he raised his criticism. He assessed his hopes and dreams about the organization and the recent activities of SFI.

He said that the recent incident will make people who love SFI in worry. The slogan raised by the students of university college that this is not the SFI will be again will be raised. This is the most worrying slogan heard recently, he wrote.

