In giving a breakthrough in the investigation of the University college violence case, the police have arrested three main accused in the case. The police have arrested Adwaith, Adhil, and Aromal.

Akhil, a final degree student, and SFI activist have stabbed by SFI leaders for singing in the college canteen.

The prime accused in the case Sivarenjith and Nazim was not arrested. The police have released a look-out notice against eight prime accused.