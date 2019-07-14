University College Violence: Police issued look-out notice against accused

The Kerala police have released a look-out notice against the eight accused students leaders who were alleged stabbed Akhil, a degree student in the University college Thiruvananthapuram. The look-out notice was released against Sivaranjith, Nazeem, Adwaith, Amar, Ibrahim, Aromal, Aadhil, Renjith. They were the prime accused in the case.

Look-out notice has been released against Amar, whose mane was not included in the FIR. Amar is the unit committee member of SFI. The police say that Amar was with other accused when they attacked Akhil.

The police came after the widespread accusations against police that after two days of the violence no accused was arrested. Only a unit committee member Ijab was arrested by police till.

Akhil has given a statement that SFI unit committee president Sivarenjith has stabbed him. The police have not raided the CPM party offices were the accused may hide and the police have only raided some houses of former students.