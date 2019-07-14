The Kerala Public Service Commission chairman M.K.Sakheer Hussain has responded that if any complaints have been received will check the file of the rank list of Kerala Armed Police Battalion civil police officer examination conducted by PSC.

He was responding to the accusation that the prime accused in the violence in the University college was got top ranks in PSC ranklist.No action can be taken on media discussions and news. The examination system and process of PSC are secure and strong and no mistake can happen, he said.

The PSC procedures have nothing to do with criminal cases. No question papers of PSC can be leaked and given to contestants earlier. No complaints regarding any mistakes or fraudulence regarding the examination conducted in 2018 have been received, he made it clear.

The SFI university college unit committee president Sivarenjith who is the prime accused in the case has got the first rank in PSC Civil police officer examination. He got the first rank in the KAP 4th Battalion (Kasaragod) list. He got 78.33 marks in the examination and when added the weightage marks of 13.58 for sports his total marks come over 91.9. Nazim who has got 65.33 marks in ranked 28. The rank list was released on July 1. The advice letter for appointment will be sent in one month.