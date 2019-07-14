KeralaLatest News

University College Violence: Special Branch will investigate how accused came in the top of PSC rank list

Jul 14, 2019, 03:58 pm IST
The police will investigate how the accused in the University college violence case top in the PSC rank list. The special branch will lead the investigation.

It is rumored that the SFI leaders have written the examination at University college. The special branch will investigate whether any fraudulence has occurred in the examination process. The police will also investigate how many SFI leaders were included in the list.

The SFI university college unit committee president Sivarenjith who is the prime accused in the case has got the first rank in PSC Civil police officer examination. He got the first rank in the KAP 4th Battalion (Kasaragod) list. He got 78.33 marks in the examination and when added the weightage marks of 13.58 for sports his total marks come over 91.9. Nazim who has got 65.33 marks in ranked 28. The rank list was released on July 1. The advice letter for appointment will be sent in one month.

