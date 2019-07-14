Latest NewsSports

World Cup 2019 : Shoaib Akhtar predicts the winner ahead of final match

Jul 14, 2019, 08:30 am IST
Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday picked England as the clear favourites for the final against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“If England win the toss against New Zealand, they will score big runs against the Kiwis. It is important for Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls to give a solid foundation to the Kiwi lineup. I support New Zealand, but England will clearly go in as the favourites in the final,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

The bowler said that New Zealand will need to perform in all the departments of the game to pose a threat to England. Akhtar also advocated for Jos Buttler, asking England’s team management to promote the batsman in the batting order.

“Pressure plays a big role in big matches. England is a big team. I think they will create history at Lord’s by winning their first ever 50-over World Cup. New Zealand needs to perform in all departments of the game. Guptill needs to score runs for New Zealand to give the team a solid base at the top,” Akhtar said.

“Jos Buttler should bat at top of the order, and if he gets the opportunity he will score big runs for the team. I hope for a thrilling match, it would be disappointing to see a batting collapse in the finals,” he added.

