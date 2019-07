Atleast 11 people including women and children were killed and 34 others were wounded in a bomb blast in Kandahar province in Afghanistan. The tragic incident took place as a vehicle carrying passengers hit a roadside bomb planted by the Taliban.

Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban and the militant organization is strong in the province. According to the United Nations, around 4000 civilians which include 900 children were killed in Afghanistan last year.