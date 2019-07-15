Central Government introduces motor vehicles (Amendment) bill in Lok Sabha

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Bill seeks to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Increasing penalties of traffic violations, address issues on third-party insurance, regulation of cab aggregators, road safety are among the changes proposed in the amendment.

The amendment Bill proposes to omit a clause of the Motor Vehicle Act to decide how to maintain their registers for driving licenses, to centralize vehicle registration data and achieve standardization.

Home minister Amit Shah is expected to move The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan is likely to move The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Monday.