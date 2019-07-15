Government issues social media guidelines for employees

Government employees will not be able to access social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp on their office computers, laptops or mobile devices after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rolled out a new policy.

According to reports, the MHA has issued stringent guidelines for all government officials to take precautions from being cyber victim and exposing government data to any kind of cyber attack. The recent move mainly aims to prevent the security breach and thus ensuring the sensitivity of data.

In a bid to secure government offices and protect sensitive information from digital criminals, the ministry, in its circular, said that it is mandatory to seek pre-permission to use any kind of social media on office machines. According to a report by DNA. in a 24-page internal note prepared by Cyber Division, the ministry informed that each organisation should identify additional measures for information security in accordance with their use scenarios, sensitivity of data, business continuity and other relevant factors.

According to reports, the Home Ministry has asked officials to use only government-provided email address for official communications. The report further quotes the ministry saying that the operating system, application and software patches including anti-virus software should be up to date.