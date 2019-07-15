Minister K K Shailaja rationalizes her beliefs

K K Shailaja, Health Minister revealed her stand on religion. She said that she believes in Ram, Krishna and Nabi but she never thinks that worshipping them could eradicate dengue fever. She said that she was fond of Lord Krishna in her childhood. Grandmother used to tell her stories of gods. Later she was exposed to the renaissance values.

Pointing about the Sabaramila issue she said that the woman must be brave enough to uphold her freedom of belief. It is better to allow them to go to a temple that could give solace to them. There is no point in considering one’s belief higher than the others. There are so many other issues that we have to concentrate. K K Shailaja was inaugurating the valedictory function of Women literary workshop conducted by Kerala Sahithya Academy.