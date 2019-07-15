Muslims having multiple wives, children ‘animalistic’, says BJP MLA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, Surendra Singh has claimed that Muslims keep 50 wives and have 1,050 children, which is a characteristic of animals.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows Singh saying, “In the Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency.

“In society, giving birth to only two to four children is normal,” the BJP leader told reporters on Sunday.

Singh is not new to controversies and has made outrageous comments in the past too.

On July 2, Singh had termed doctors as “demons” and journalists as “brokers”.

Speaking at a function on Doctors’ Day in Ballia, the MLA said that government doctors were like “demons” who did not serve the poor.

“Doctors working in government hospitals bargain with patients and have turned into demons. I pray to God that he gives them right thinking,” he said.

Singh, then, turned his ire towards journalists and said that most journalists worked as ‘brokers’ at the local level.

“These journalists do not print good articles and only God knows what message they want to give to society,” he said.

Last year in July, the Ballia legislator had said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact.

Singh, in an interview to ANI, had said this step is necessary to increase the population of Hindus in India.