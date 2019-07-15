Popular actress alleges rape, assault by ex-boyfriend

A 26-year-old Mumbai-based actress-model has filed a rape and assault complaint against her former Noida-based boyfriend, a Times of India report said on Monday, July 15. The complainant had met the accused, a 34-year-old actor, during a shoot in 2017. The accused is yet to be arrested as cops don’t have his address.

According to a report, the accused used to travel to Mumbai daily in order to meet the complainant, a resident of Malad. He promised to marry the woman and forced her into physical relation, without telling her that he is already married, said complainant.

The woman alleged that the accused asked her to keep a distance from her friends and restricted her to work with any male actors and models. If the complainant didn’t listen to him, the accused used to verbally abuse her as well as thrash her, she said.

“We have registered an FIR on Saturday under IPC sections 376 (2) (n), 323, 504 and 506 against the accused. He is not in Mumbai at present and we are looking for him,” said a police officer to Times of India. As cops don’t have his address, they will try to find him using the call data record.