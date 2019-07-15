Power disruption at Dubai airport leaves passengers sweating

As per news reports, the Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 has witnessed a power disruption today. The power disruption which lasted 30 minutes has not affected the airport’s operations. The incident took place at 11.04 am. The power disruption was caused due to a technical issue. Some air conditioners shut down to the power failure which left some passengers sweating.

A Dubai airport spokesperson informed Khaleej Times ” Dubai Airports can confirm that there was a power outage at Dubai International’s Terminal 3 at 11.04am due to a technical issue. Power was restored within 30 minutes of the outage with minimal impact on operations”.

Dubai International Airport was opened in 1960 and has served around 88.2 million passengers annually. and it connects to more than 240 destinations across 6 continents via 100 airlines.