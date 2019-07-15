KeralaLatest News

Rape Case : Binoy Kodiyeri’s blood samples to be collected for test Today

Jul 15, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala State Committee Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri who is out on anticipatory bail in a sexual abuse case, will appear before the investigating team on Monday. Reports say that his blood samples will be collected for the DNA test.

The DNA test is being conducted following the allegation of a woman that she has a child from Binoy. The child is eight years old now. While granting him bail, the court had asked Binoy to give his blood samples if the investigating team demands it. If there are no other obstructions, he will be taken to Cooper Hospital in Juhu to give the blood samples.

Conditional anticipatory bail was granted to Binoy on July 3. Bail was granted after paying a bail amount of Rs 25,000, a solvent surety and had also asked him to appear before the investigation officials on all Mondays for a month.

