SFI has become ‘Stupid Federation of India’, says former SFI leader

Jul 15, 2019, 03:03 pm IST
Former SFI state committee secretary A.P.Abdullakutty has come forward with severe criticism against SFI. The former CPM MP from Kannur he joined BJP recently has criticized his former organization in the background of university college violence. SFI has now become Stupid Federation of India, he said.

He said this in the felicitation meeting held by BJP at Kozhikode. ”SFI at the time when I was studying was Students Federation of India and now it has become Stupid Federation of India”, said he.

The SFI state committee secretary has informed that the unit committee of SFI in University college has been dismissed in the wake of the violent clash took place in the college. But SFI which tries to make all colleges a ‘party village’ must be dismissed in a whole, he added.

