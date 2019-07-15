Sri Lanka dropped  airline fees to encourage tourism

To attract tourist to the country, the Sri Lankan government has decided to drop various airline fees. The government took this decision to attract tourists to the country, as the tourism industry is facing a setback after the April 21- Easter day terror attacks.

The government has decided to reduce the ground handling charges, fuel charges, and embarkation taxes. This will certainly reduce the airline fares and more airlines will be ready to operate to the country.

In 2018 around 2.3 million people have visited the country. But as per the data of Sri Lankan Tourism Development Authority, the number of tourists visited in this year has declined. Around 57% decline of tourists were recorded in June 2019 when compared to June 2018.

Earlier, ‘Lonely Planet’ has selected the island nation as a favorite destination in 2019.

Almost 2 million people are indirectly and 50,000 people are directly depending on tourism in the island nation.