Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ended in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gain today.

The BSE Sensex today settled trading at 38,896.71 registering a gain of 160.48 points or 0.41%. The NSE Nifty also ended in the gain of 35.85 points or 0.31% at 11,588.35.

The top gainer in the market was Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak bank.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, L&T, ITC, Bharati Airtel, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and Hero MotoCorp.