Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ended in gain

Jul 15, 2019, 04:25 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gain today.

The BSE Sensex today settled trading at 38,896.71 registering a gain of 160.48 points or 0.41%. The NSE Nifty also ended in the gain of 35.85 points or 0.31% at 11,588.35.

The top gainer in the market was Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak bank.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, L&T, ITC, Bharati Airtel, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and Hero MotoCorp.

