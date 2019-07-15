Latest NewsGulf

Taxi driver who molested and robbed passenger was jailed in Dubai

Jul 15, 2019
A Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a Pakistani driver to a total of nine months in jail and deportation for molesting and robbing a woman passenger. The court found that the 30-year-old driver is guilty of molestation and theft charges.

The incident took place in November 2018 in Jebel Ali. The woman who entered his taxi from Abu Dhabi and was traveling to Dubai International Airport. When the taxi reached Jebel Ali, the driver pulled her by the hair by force and threw her out of the car and stole her belongings.

During the investigation, the accused admitted the charges. The driver was arrested at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

