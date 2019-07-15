These Cricket Fans Hate Sanjay Manjrekar’s Prediction About World Cup Winner. Check this Out

Sanjay Manjrekar’s World cup as a cricket commentator was quite forgettable. He ran into trouble multiple times as fans vent their frustration against him for his comments against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. He had to change his comments about Jadeja following his stunning performance in the semi-finals. Ahead of yesterday’s WC final which England won, Sanjay had made a prediction about the winners, but it’s not like you would expect.

Instead of picking a winner, Sanjay wrote: “If you believe in destiny, then it’s New Zealand, want to stick to logic? then it’s England.

#favourite

#icccwcfinal” on Twitter.

Apparently, some fans did not enjoy his comments as they started replying to him in a way that is similar to his tweet.’ One fan even wanted Sanjay to say sorry to Jadeja.

One fan even wanted Sanjay to say sorry to Jadeja.

Check out some of the reactions

I believe that you have made a irreversible fool of yourself in this World Cup ! If you believe in destiny you deserved it and if you want to stay with logic you ought to say SORRY to Sir Jadeja ! — Mahesh Joshi (@maheshjoshi15) July 14, 2019

The game of cricket does not follow your logic. — Sami Ullah (@samibacer) July 14, 2019

If you believe in Jadeja, then it's excellent. ?

Want to stick to Manjrekar? Then it's your misery. ?#SajayManjrekarPehliFursatMeinNikal. — Raj oza (@rajozaa) July 14, 2019