This is what UK secretary has to say about Iran deal.

Jul 15, 2019, 03:28 pm IST
UK’s foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt opened up about the future of Iran deal. He said that there is a ‘small window’ to save the deal. Iran’s nuclear deal is not going in right path since US back out unilaterally. Iran is also having a strained relation with UK.

UK seized Iran’s nuclear tanker earlier to which Iran responded that they would detain a British oil tanker. UK is willing to release the tanker once Iran testimonies that the oil is not bound to Syria. Hunt was in his way to ease the tension in the Gulf. He said that the deal is not yet dead and if Iran pursues to amass nuclear weapons, it will be a gross situation. UK, France and Germany is ready to stick on to the deal but they share their worries over Iran- US relation.

