Venue of 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finalized the venue of next ICC Cricket World cup to be held in 2023. Indian will host the biggest cricket carnival in the world.

This for the first time that India is hosting the ICC cricket World Cup alone. Earlier three times India has hosted the cricket carnival in association with neighboring countries. India is hosting the ICC World Cup for the fourth time. In 1987 India and Pakistan hosted the World Cup. In 1996 India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan unitedly hosted the cup. In 2011, India, Sri Lank and Bangladesh unitedly hosted the cup. 10 teams will contest in the World cup.

The next Twenty 20 world cup will be held next year in Australia. The host England has won the ICC world cup this year. England is winning the world cup for the first time.