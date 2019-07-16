Latest NewsIndia

30% Driving Licences in India are fake,says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Jul 16, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport & Highways Minister on Monday said that 30 per cent of the driving licences in India are fake in Lok Sabha while presenting the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill. The Minister even criticised the current system of licensing and penalty system for the traffic violation, according to an Economic Times report. He urged the members to pass the bill to reduce the rising number of road accidents that take place every year.

Gadkari said that getting a driver license in India is one of the easiest in the world, the photographs most of the time don’t match, people are not afraid of the Rs 50-100 chalan which is given for violating traffic rules.

Talking about accident figures, Gadkari informs that 150,000 people die in road accidents in the country and despite efforts from the government,  there has been a minor reduction of 3-4 percent accidents in India, but Tamil Nadu has been able to reduce the accidents by 15 percent.

