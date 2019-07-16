Google set to launch new social networking app soon

Google is reportedly working on launching its own social networking app. Google had recently shut down one of its previous projects called Google+. The new social networking app by Google will be known as Shoelace, said reports.

A report carried by The Verge said that Google’s attempt through the “Shoelace” app will be to organise events and activities which will be local in nature.

The users will require to name or list their respective interests in the app. The app will then seek permission to suggest “hand-picked” activities accessible to the user.

The customised local events suggested to the user will be called “Loops”. There will also be a map interface added with RSVP- “Please Respond” message.

Though Shoelace features match those of Facebook’s “Event”, the other features does not hint that Google attempts to take on the likes of Facebook or Twitter.