Indian team looks for new coach

BCCI invited application for the post of coach in the aftermath of India’s unexpected defeat in the World Cup. The person below 60 years with 2 years of experience as coach in the international cricket is eligible for the post. Besides the chief coach the applications for the supporting staff in batting, bowling and fielding are also invited. The deadline is July 30th. The current coaching team will be considered for the next term without their application. The criteria for selection of main coach are as follows:

· He must have a 2 year experience in training a team which has test status

· The experience in training ICC’s associate countries, A teams or IPL teams are also considered

· The person must have played a minimum of 30 tests and 50 ODIs.

BCCI has extended the term of the current coaching team for 45 days even though their term would have expired by the end of World Cup. This team will prepare India for the West Indies series. The trainer and physio will be new faces as Sankar Basu and Patrick Farhart resigned from their posts. Under Sastri India won Test series against Australia in their land, but no major ICC titles could be won by the team.