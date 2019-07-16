Kerala Floods :World Bank clears Rs 1750 crore for Rebuild Kerala plan

World Bank said it would offer a loan of $250 million to the Kerala Government for the Resilient Kerala project, aimed at enhancing the state’s resilience against the impacts of natural disasters and climate change in the wake of last year’s floods.

The announcement was made during “Rebuild Kerala: Development partners’ conclave,” a meeting of various funding agencies for rebuilding flood-ravaged Kerala.

World Bank country director Junaid Ahamed said that the programme, which represents the first ‘state partnership’ of the World Bank in India, is the first of two Development Policy Operations aiming to mainstream disaster and climate resilience into critical infrastructure and services.

“The World Bank has recently signed a $250 million loan agreement to help Kerala enhance its resilience against natural disasters and climate change, “ the director said.

“In response to the unexpected floods a year back, the Kerala government has invested in institutions and programmes to build a resilient Kerala. It aims to protect the lives of its citizens in a world of climatic uncertainty,” he told the media. Ahamed said the World Bank is supporting Kerala through a mechanism of state partnership in priority areas such as transport, livelihood, and urban planning.