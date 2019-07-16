KeralaLatest News

Kerala High Court criticises petition against non-Hindus’ entry at Sabarimala

Jul 16, 2019, 06:48 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala high court has strongly criticised the petition, seeking to ban non-Hindus’ entry in Sabarimala temple. The petition had been filed by Thrissur Oorakam native Gopinathan.

“Also is there a need for re-recording Harivarasanam? Is it not being rendered in Yesudas’ voice? Will you say that it should be recorded in the voice of somebody else?”

Regarding the petition, the court quipped: “Vavar Swami, who is linked to Sabarimala, was a non-Hindu. Sabarimala has a secular nature and do you want to go ahead with your a petition? You should clarify this…”

