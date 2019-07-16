KeralaLatest News

United by their loss,This is K K Rama’s advise to Beena

Jul 16, 2019, 03:47 pm IST
K K Rama, RMP party leader extends her support to Sajan Parayil’s wife Beena. She said that there was slanderous propaganda against her after the death of T P Chandrasekharan. It continues till today. They try to stamp your morale and weaken you to rescue their leaders. Don’t give up till Sajan get his justice, K K Rama wrote in her open letter to Beena.

????? ?????? ????????? ????????? ???????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ???????????? ?????? ??????????????? ??? ????????????…

Gepostet von K.K Rema am Montag, 15. Juli 2019

 

