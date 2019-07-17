Air India clarified about 40kg baggage allowance to UAE

India’s national airliner Air India has clarified about the newly announced 40-kilo baggage allowance to UAE.

Dhananjay Kumar, the spokesperson of Air India has maed it clear that this special baggage allowance is valid only for the passengers traveling in the newly started service from Dubai to Indore in Madhya Pradesh. “The check-in baggage allowance for Indore-Dubai and Dubai-Indore is now increased to 40 kg from 30 kg”, he said.

Earlier the chairman and managing director of AIr India, Ashwani Lohani has said that the airline r has raised the baggage limit by 10 kg. He said this while launching ther new services form Dubai to Indore and Kolkata.