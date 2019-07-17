Archery: Deepika Kumari secures silver in 2020 Tokyo Olympics Test Event

In Archery, India’s top-ranked women archer Deepika Kumari has bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Test Event on today. Deepika Kumari who was ranked fourth in the qualification round has missed gold medal to Korea’s An San in straight sets. San clinched the gold medal 6-0.

This was the first individual final in an international tournament since she won a gold medal at the third stage of the world cup in Kolkata in June last year.