Canadian couple censured by the internet for this reason

A Picture of a trophy hunting couple kissing beside the corpse of a lion that they killed in South Africa has gone viral on social media. The picture that shows Darren and Carolyn Carter sharing a kiss over the corpse of the dead lion has escalated severe outrage.

The Canada-based couple participated on a Legelela Safaris tour – a company that organises big game hunts – recently. The picture was shared online by the company on its Facebook page but that has been deactivated after Legelela Safaris was condemned extensively. Yahoo News reports that Legelela Safaris praised the couple for hunting the lion in the caption of the photo, saying, “Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun Well done. A monster lion.”