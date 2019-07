A close ade of Mumbai underworld don Chota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim was arrested by Mumbai police. Afroz Wadariya was arrested at Mumbai airport. He arrived from Dubai.

He was arrested under the sections of extortion and criminal conspiracy. The Mumbai police have released a lookout notice against him. The lookout notice was released on June 26. The Mumbai police informed that Wadariya is the kingpin of hawala operation of Shakeel.