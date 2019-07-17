Community bans inter-caste marriages and mobile phone use by girls

A ‘Khap Panchayat’ of Takur community in Gujarat has banned the mobile phone use by girls and inter-caste marriages.

The Takur community has banned mobile phone use by girls and inter-caste marriages in 12 villages in Dantewada. The community supported the decision pointing out that inter-caste marriages have been increasing in Banaskanta district.

The community has announced that the family of girls will be fined 1.5 lakhs if the girl is found in love with a person in another caste. If a man of the community is found in love with a girl in another cast, the family must pay 2 lakh rupees as fine.

The community leaders and Panchayat leaders have unitedly imposed the new rule in 12 villages. The violators will get punishment ha fines. If any unmarried girl is found using mobile phones her parents will be found guilty and will be punished, says the rule.

The Congress MLA Jeniben Nagaji, who is also a member of the Takur community has supported the new rule by saying that this new rule will help in blocking ‘that kind of events’.