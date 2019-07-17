Drug king gets life time imprisonment

Mexican drug top dog Joaquin El Chapo Guzman gets a life term imprisonment. The verdict was made by a US court. The federal court in New York found him guilty of 10 crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering etc. He was handed over to US in 2017. He was the leader of Sinaloa Cartel, the largest drug dealers in US. Guzman said that the trial was unfair. The witness statements revealed the cruel picture of Guzman, torturing his companions to raping young girls. Hope that the drug lord verdict will be a lesson to his successors outside.