Firing over land dispute leaves 9 killed and 2 arrested

Nine people were killed and several sustained injuries on Wednesday in an incident of firing over a land dispute at a village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Two people have been arrested over the matter, police added. The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the issue and has directed the Director-General of Police to monitor the case.

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal wherein the pradhan went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he was met with opposition by the villagers which triggered the firing by his aides leading to the death of nine people, including four women.