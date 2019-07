GoAir has started booking for it’s Kannur to Dubai direct flight.GoAir will start operating the direct flight from Kannur to Dubai on July 25. This will be the first flight from the Kannur airport to Dubai.

GoAir’s flight G8-58 will depart from Kannur at 7.30 pm and will reach Dubai at 10.20 pm. The flight from Dubai – G5-57- will depart from Dubai at 00.20 am and will reach Kannur at 5.55 am.