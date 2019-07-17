Latest NewsSports

Indian team for West-Indies tour will be announced on Friday

Jul 17, 2019, 01:52 pm IST
The BCCI will announce tomorrow the Indian team for the Wet Indie tour. It is reported that captain Virat Kohli and Jaspreet Bumrah will be allowed rest and the team will be led by Rohit Sharma.

It is also rumored that former captain M.S.Dhoni will be ousted from the team but this is not certain and clarity will get in this matter only after the team is announced. It is assumed that Malayali player Sanju Samson will be part of the team.

The Indian cricket team’s West Indies tour starts on August 3. The team India will play all the three formats of cricket in West Indies.

