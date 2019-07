In Badminton, Indian players P.V.Sindhu and Kidambi Srikant have entered the pre-quarterfinals of Indonesia Open Badminton tournament at Jakarta.

P.V.Sindhu defeated Japan’s Aya Ohori by 11-21,21-15,21-15, in women’s singles.

In Men’s singles, Kidambi Srikant defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto by 21-14,21-13. But India’s B.Sai Praneeth lost to Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki by 15-21,21-13,10-21.