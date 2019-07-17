ISSF Junior World Cup: Vijayveer Sidhu wins his third gold medal

In shooting, India’s Vijayveer Singh Siddhu has secured his third gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. He and his compatriots Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Adarsh Singh have won the gold in 25m pistol event.

In the 10m Air Rifle team event Indian shooters Hriday Hazarika, Yash Vardhan, and Paarth Makhija has won the silver.

India is in the top of the medal tally with a total of 16 medals in which seven are gold medals. India has won 7 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals in the tournament. China is in second position with 5 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze.