Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir

Jul 17, 2019, 06:34 pm IST
A militant has been killed in an encounter in Sopore in Jammu Kashmir. The security forces have conducted a search raid in various places in Baramulla district after getting information that militants are hiding in the area. The militants fired at the security forces. In the exchange of gunfire a militant has been killed.

