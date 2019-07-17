Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir

A militant has been killed in an encounter in Sopore in Jammu Kashmir. The security forces have conducted a search raid in various places in Baramulla district after getting information that militants are hiding in the area. The militants fired at the security forces. In the exchange of gunfire a militant has been killed.
